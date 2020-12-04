Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.62 ($7.79).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

LHA stock opened at €10.15 ($11.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.68. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.63 ($20.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

About Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.