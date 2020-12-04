DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 144.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 171,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $44,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,577 shares of company stock valued at $22,293,390. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $57.00 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

