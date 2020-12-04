discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Shares of DSCV opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 582.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $545.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. discoverIE Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

