Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.68.

NYSE DG opened at $214.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after acquiring an additional 101,488 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Dollar General by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

