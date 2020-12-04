Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the October 31st total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.08. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLPN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

