Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of Domo stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 3.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domo by 4,006.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Domo by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Domo by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.