Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

