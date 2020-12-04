DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €39.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.64 ($43.10).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) stock opened at €33.88 ($39.86) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1 year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.26.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

