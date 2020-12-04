DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,888,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 1,130,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,796,000 after buying an additional 1,003,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.