Edward Meyercord Sells 50,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

