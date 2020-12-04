Eight Capital Raises Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price objective boosted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

SDE opened at C$3.09 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

