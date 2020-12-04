Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Head to Head Analysis

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electromed and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $32.47 million 2.61 $4.16 million $0.47 20.96 Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 11.44% 12.39% 11.15% Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electromed presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Electromed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electromed is more favorable than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Electromed beats Helius Medical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

