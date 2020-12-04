Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.94. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.