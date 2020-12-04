Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.63. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elmira Savings Bank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

