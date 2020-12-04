Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.54 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $120,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

