Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EHC. Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.94.

Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

