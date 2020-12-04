ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE E opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,685,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ENI by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 553,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

