Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENPH. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $127.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $148.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $497,052.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,971 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,754. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.