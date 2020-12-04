Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 35,905 shares of company stock worth $383,846. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

