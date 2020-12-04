EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.17. EnWave Co. (ENW.V) shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 19,371 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million and a PE ratio of -28.18.

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) Company Profile (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

