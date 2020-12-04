eResearch Analysts Give (EQ.TO) (TSE:EQ) a C$2.00 Price Target

eResearch set a C$2.00 target price on (EQ.TO) (TSE:EQ) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on (EQ.TO) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About (EQ.TO)

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

