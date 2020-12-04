Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.72.

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.01 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.43.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

