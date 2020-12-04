Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.72.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$20.01 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.43.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

