Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Escape Hunt plc (ESC.L) (LON:ESC) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:ESC opened at GBX 16.27 ($0.21) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Escape Hunt plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.98 ($0.26).

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

