Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of -0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.