Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.17. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

