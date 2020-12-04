Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

EVOK stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

