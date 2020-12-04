Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $24.00. Evoqua Water Technologies shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 32,350 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 47,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $1,036,738.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,268.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 374,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

