Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 70.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Exelixis by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,252. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.