Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 114,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.29 target price on Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold Corp. (FG.V) (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

