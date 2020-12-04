Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FMHS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Farmhouse has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

