Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 280,331 Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of Equinox Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 124.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.