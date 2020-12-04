Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $129.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

