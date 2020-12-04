Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.37.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.