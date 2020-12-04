Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Spire worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.