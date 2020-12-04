Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of NCR worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in NCR by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $11,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NCR by 1,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

