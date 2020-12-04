Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Big Lots worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 269,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 152.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,055 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $9,804,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

