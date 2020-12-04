Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.45% of Scholar Rock worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $186,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $43.34 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.