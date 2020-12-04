Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,920 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.23. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

