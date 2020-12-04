Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $3,275,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $1,669,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth $950,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,426 shares of company stock worth $3,185,252 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.