Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 99,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 389,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $73.50 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

