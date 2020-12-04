Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 186,612 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 142,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.