Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 271,577 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 271,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 3,391,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.00 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

