Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 59,986 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

