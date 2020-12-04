FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.68.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $292.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $297.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.