FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FGEN stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $1,358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 258.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

