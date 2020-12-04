Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.00

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) (LON:FEV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 277 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 277 ($3.62), with a volume of 537322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 265.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11.

Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) Company Profile (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.