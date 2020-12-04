Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $155.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.63.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $147.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of -818.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after acquiring an additional 160,117 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

