Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

FISI opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

