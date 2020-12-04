Financial Review: FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) versus Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% FitLife Brands 15.66% 64.43% 35.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 6.19 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -140.33 FitLife Brands $19.50 million 1.14 $2.70 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aphria and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritionals, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. The company markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

